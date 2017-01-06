Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Summary

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stated a price of 41.42 today, indicating a positive change of 1.10%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 54464.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 9323.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.10% and the debt to equity stands at 11.71.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at -0.14% while the 52-week low stands at 93.91%.

The performance week for The Charles Schwab Corporation is at 2.71% and the performance month is at 5.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.91% and 62.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Charles Schwab Corporation is 11.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 33.22%.

The volatility (week) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is at 2.00% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.66 and the float short is at 2.13%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.15, while the P/S ratio is at 7.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.20%.