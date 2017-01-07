Large Cap Investment Brokerage – National: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stated a price of 245.12 today, indicating a positive change of 1.57%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 95451.72, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 3936.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.30% and the debt to equity stands at 6.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at -0.18% while the 52-week low stands at 79.02%.

The performance week for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is at 0.28% and the performance month is at 5.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 45.47% and 65.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.78%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is 13.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 41.47%.

The volatility (week) for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is at 2.04% and the volatility (month) is at 1.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.94 and the float short is at 1.96%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.22, while the P/S ratio is at 2.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -28.90%.