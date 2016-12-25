Large Cap Investment Brokerage – Regional: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Summary

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. stated a price of 71.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10318.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.80% and an average volume of 707.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Raymond James Financial, Inc. stands at -3.88% while the 52-week low stands at 82.38%.

The performance week for Raymond James Financial, Inc. is at 0.24% and the performance month is at -1.41%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.18% and 53.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.34%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Raymond James Financial, Inc. is 7.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.48%.

The volatility (week) for Raymond James Financial, Inc. is at 1.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.65 and the float short is at 1.49%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.64, while the P/S ratio is at 1.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 6.50%.