Large Cap Life Insurance: AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

Summary

AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AEGON N.V. stated a price of 5.55 today, indicating a positive change of -0.09%.

AEGON N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 11384.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.10% and an average volume of 2231.18.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AEGON N.V. stands at -2.88% while the 52-week low stands at 71.31%.

The performance week for AEGON N.V. is at 0.72% and the performance month is at 8.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 42.56% and 42.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AEGON N.V. is 12.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.63%.

The volatility (week) for AEGON N.V. is at 0.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AEGON N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 1.4 and the float short is at 0.17%.

AEGON N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.82, while the P/S ratio is at 0.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.00%.