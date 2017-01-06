Large Cap Life Insurance: AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

Summary

AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

AEGON N.V. stated a price of 5.66 today, indicating a positive change of -0.09%.

AEGON N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 11588.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.10% and an average volume of 2178.55.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 1.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for AEGON N.V. stands at -1.14% while the 52-week low stands at 74.39%.

The performance week for AEGON N.V. is at 3.66% and the performance month is at 5.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 38.05% and 66.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for AEGON N.V. is 10.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.63%.

The volatility (week) for AEGON N.V. is at 1.26% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

AEGON N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 1.6 and the float short is at 0.19%.

AEGON N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.16, while the P/S ratio is at 0.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.00%.