Large Cap Life Insurance: Aviva plc (NYSE:AV)

Summary

Aviva plc (NYSE:AV), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Aviva plc stated a price of 11.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

Aviva plc is operating with a market capitalization of 47356.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 341.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Aviva plc stands at -21.56% while the 52-week low stands at 30.54%.

The performance week for Aviva plc is at -2.34% and the performance month is at 1.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.47% and 13.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -19.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Aviva plc is 2.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.49%.

The volatility (week) for Aviva plc is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Aviva plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.27 and the float short is at 0.02%.

Aviva plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 38.45, while the P/S ratio is at 1.14 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at *TBA.