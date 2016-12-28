Large Cap Life Insurance: China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC)

Summary

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LFC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. stated a price of 12.85 today, indicating a positive change of 0.47%.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 90623.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 474.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. stands at -23.87% while the 52-week low stands at 27.61%.

The performance week for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is at -1.92% and the performance month is at -6.16%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.14% and 25.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -20.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is -2.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.86%.

The volatility (week) for China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is at 0.76% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 4.25 and the float short is at 0.12%.

China Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.47, while the P/S ratio is at 1.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.70%.