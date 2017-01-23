Large Cap Life Insurance: China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Summary

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Life Insurance Company Limited stated a price of 13.73 today, indicating a positive change of -1.01%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 98370.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 474.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Life Insurance Company Limited stands at -6.34% while the 52-week low stands at 36.35%.

The performance week for China Life Insurance Company Limited is at 0.29% and the performance month is at 6.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.53% and 21.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.68%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Life Insurance Company Limited is 2.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.10%.

The volatility (week) for China Life Insurance Company Limited is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Life Insurance Company Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.05 and the float short is at 0.06%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.36, while the P/S ratio is at 1.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.70%.