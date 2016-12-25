Large Cap Life Insurance: ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Summary

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ING Groep N.V. stated a price of 14.28 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

ING Groep N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 56572.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 3159.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ING Groep N.V. stands at -2.72% while the 52-week low stands at 57.78%.

The performance week for ING Groep N.V. is at 0.99% and the performance month is at 5.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.63% and 53.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ING Groep N.V. is 5.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.30%.

The volatility (week) for ING Groep N.V. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.19%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ING Groep N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 0.68 and the float short is at 0.06%.

ING Groep N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.43, while the P/S ratio is at 1.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 133.30%.