Large Cap Life Insurance: ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Summary

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ING Groep N.V. stated a price of 14.68 today, indicating a positive change of -0.15%.

ING Groep N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 56519.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 3022.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 2.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ING Groep N.V. stands at -0.62% while the 52-week low stands at 62.18%.

The performance week for ING Groep N.V. is at 5.00% and the performance month is at 5.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.69% and 57.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.26%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ING Groep N.V. is 6.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.72%.

The volatility (week) for ING Groep N.V. is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 1.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ING Groep N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 1.34 and the float short is at 0.11%.

ING Groep N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.69, while the P/S ratio is at 1.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 133.30%.