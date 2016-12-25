Large Cap Life Insurance: Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Summary

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Lincoln National Corporation stated a price of 67.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

Lincoln National Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 15699.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 1784.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.35.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Lincoln National Corporation stands at -2.73% while the 52-week low stands at 126.54%.

The performance week for Lincoln National Corporation is at 1.81% and the performance month is at 5.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 49.26% and 92.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 37.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Lincoln National Corporation is 14.88% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 43.58%.

The volatility (week) for Lincoln National Corporation is at 1.68% and the volatility (month) is at 2.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Lincoln National Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.42 and the float short is at 2.68%.

Lincoln National Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.67, while the P/S ratio is at 1.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -19.90%.