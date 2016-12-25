Large Cap Life Insurance: Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)

Summary

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Manulife Financial Corporation stated a price of 18.06 today, indicating a positive change of -0.28%.

Manulife Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 36306.56, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 2610.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at -5.15% while the 52-week low stands at 70.96%.

The performance week for Manulife Financial Corporation is at -1.95% and the performance month is at 2.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.22% and 46.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Manulife Financial Corporation is 10.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 25.65%.

The volatility (week) for Manulife Financial Corporation is at 1.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.79%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Manulife Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.78 and the float short is at 0.37%.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.95, while the P/S ratio is at 0.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -41.50%.