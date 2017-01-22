Large Cap Life Insurance: Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)

Summary

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Manulife Financial Corporation stated a price of 18.66 today, indicating a positive change of 1.36%.

Manulife Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 36355.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 2571.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.34.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at -2.00% while the 52-week low stands at 76.64%.

The performance week for Manulife Financial Corporation is at 0.21% and the performance month is at 2.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.54% and 38.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Manulife Financial Corporation is 5.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.39%.

The volatility (week) for Manulife Financial Corporation is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Manulife Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.98 and the float short is at 0.26%.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.47, while the P/S ratio is at 0.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -41.50%.