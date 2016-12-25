Large Cap Life Insurance: MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Summary

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

MetLife, Inc. stated a price of 54.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

MetLife, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 63027.76, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.40% and an average volume of 6976.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for MetLife, Inc. stands at -6.30% while the 52-week low stands at 59.77%.

The performance week for MetLife, Inc. is at 0.11% and the performance month is at -1.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 26.51% and 51.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for MetLife, Inc. is 4.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.40%.

The volatility (week) for MetLife, Inc. is at 1.39% and the volatility (month) is at 1.76%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

MetLife, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.82 and the float short is at 2.11%.

MetLife, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.7, while the P/S ratio is at 0.92 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -15.70%.