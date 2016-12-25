Large Cap Life Insurance: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Summary

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. stated a price of 58.41 today, indicating a positive change of -0.02%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17175.46, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 1778.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.31.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Principal Financial Group, Inc. stands at -4.78% while the 52-week low stands at 82.68%.

The performance week for Principal Financial Group, Inc. is at 1.06% and the performance month is at 0.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.08% and 55.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 34.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Principal Financial Group, Inc. is 4.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.72%.

The volatility (week) for Principal Financial Group, Inc. is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.70%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.43 and the float short is at 2.13%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.7, while the P/S ratio is at 1.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 9.10%.