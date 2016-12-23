Large Cap Life Insurance: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summary

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prudential Financial, Inc. stated a price of 106.02 today, indicating a positive change of 0.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 45992.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 2769.23.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prudential Financial, Inc. stands at -2.10% while the 52-week low stands at 92.17%.

The performance week for Prudential Financial, Inc. is at -1.34% and the performance month is at 5.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.44% and 51.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 34.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 11.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 32.49%.

The volatility (week) for Prudential Financial, Inc. is at 1.57% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.14 and the float short is at 1.39%.

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.87, while the P/S ratio is at 0.76 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 320.10%.