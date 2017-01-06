Large Cap Life Insurance: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summary

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prudential Financial, Inc. stated a price of 105.51 today, indicating a positive change of 0.92%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 44895.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 2592.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prudential Financial, Inc. stands at -2.57% while the 52-week low stands at 91.24%.

The performance week for Prudential Financial, Inc. is at -0.39% and the performance month is at 1.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.18% and 53.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 6.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 29.69%.

The volatility (week) for Prudential Financial, Inc. is at 1.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.78%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.58 and the float short is at 1.57%.

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.76, while the P/S ratio is at 0.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 320.10%.