Large Cap Life Insurance: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summary

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prudential Financial, Inc. stated a price of 105.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.79%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 46026.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 2554.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.4.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prudential Financial, Inc. stands at -2.49% while the 52-week low stands at 91.39%.

The performance week for Prudential Financial, Inc. is at 1.31% and the performance month is at -0.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.85% and 42.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 3.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.34%.

The volatility (week) for Prudential Financial, Inc. is at 1.67% and the volatility (month) is at 1.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.7 and the float short is at 1.01%.

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.86, while the P/S ratio is at 0.76 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 320.10%.