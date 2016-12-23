Large Cap Life Insurance: Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Summary

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prudential plc stated a price of 39.28 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

Prudential plc is operating with a market capitalization of 51229.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 639.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prudential plc stands at -12.14% while the 52-week low stands at 36.02%.

The performance week for Prudential plc is at -0.20% and the performance month is at 2.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.77% and 18.38% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -9.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prudential plc is 6.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.29%.

The volatility (week) for Prudential plc is at 0.77% and the volatility (month) is at 1.12%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prudential plc’s short ratio is currently at 0.87 and the float short is at 0.04%.

Prudential plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.12, while the P/S ratio is at 0.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.20%.