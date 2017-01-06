Large Cap Life Insurance: Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Summary

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prudential plc stated a price of 39.67 today, indicating a positive change of -0.32%.

Prudential plc is operating with a market capitalization of 50967.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 585.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prudential plc stands at -5.32% while the 52-week low stands at 37.39%.

The performance week for Prudential plc is at 2.05% and the performance month is at -1.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.57% and 31.34% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prudential plc is 4.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.10%.

The volatility (week) for Prudential plc is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 1.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prudential plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.35 and the float short is at 0.06%.

Prudential plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 22.72, while the P/S ratio is at 0.81 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.20%.