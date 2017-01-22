Large Cap Life Insurance: Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Summary

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Prudential plc stated a price of 38.45 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

Prudential plc is operating with a market capitalization of 49100.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.50% and an average volume of 556.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Prudential plc stands at -8.23% while the 52-week low stands at 33.16%.

The performance week for Prudential plc is at -1.41% and the performance month is at -0.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.00% and 10.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Prudential plc is -1.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.44%.

The volatility (week) for Prudential plc is at 0.92% and the volatility (month) is at 0.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Prudential plc’s short ratio is currently at 1.29 and the float short is at 0.06%.

Prudential plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.8, while the P/S ratio is at 0.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 16.20%.