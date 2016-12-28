Large Cap Lodging: Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Summary

Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ctrip.com International Ltd. stated a price of 40.18 today, indicating a positive change of 0.50%.

Ctrip.com International Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 19940.02, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.70% and an average volume of 3994.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.62.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ctrip.com International Ltd. stands at -19.02% while the 52-week low stands at 13.18%.

The performance week for Ctrip.com International Ltd. is at -2.49% and the performance month is at -2.46%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -12.23% and 5.49% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -13.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ctrip.com International Ltd. is -7.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.72%.

The volatility (week) for Ctrip.com International Ltd. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 2.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 7.43 and the float short is at 13.32%.

Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 8.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 794.80%.