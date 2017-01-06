Large Cap Lodging: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Summary

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. stated a price of 42.33 today, indicating a positive change of -1.10%.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 21293.43, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.70% and an average volume of 4030.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.62.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. stands at -14.69% while the 52-week low stands at 19.24%.

The performance week for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is at 7.08% and the performance month is at -0.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.80% and 6.84% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is -0.47% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.67%.

The volatility (week) for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is at 2.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 7.09 and the float short is at 12.81%.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 8.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 794.80%.