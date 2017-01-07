Large Cap Lodging: Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summary

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Expedia, Inc. stated a price of 117.05 today, indicating a positive change of 2.06%.

Expedia, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17311.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.20% and an average volume of 2239.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 4.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Expedia, Inc. stands at -12.16% while the 52-week low stands at 33.60%.

The performance week for Expedia, Inc. is at 1.08% and the performance month is at -7.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.52% and 7.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Expedia, Inc. is -3.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.74%.

The volatility (week) for Expedia, Inc. is at 1.55% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Expedia, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.29 and the float short is at 9.88%.

Expedia, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 95.42, while the P/S ratio is at 2.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 90.80%.