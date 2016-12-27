Large Cap Lodging: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Summary

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stated a price of 27.45 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 27169.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 9466.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 24.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at -1.79% while the 52-week low stands at 72.00%.

The performance week for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is at -0.58% and the performance month is at 9.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.62% and 30.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 29.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 11.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.27%.

The volatility (week) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.09 and the float short is at 5.57%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.49, while the P/S ratio is at 2.34 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 108.00%.