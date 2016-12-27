Large Cap Lodging: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Summary

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Marriott International, Inc. stated a price of 84.25 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Marriott International, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 32695.03, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 3277.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -60.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Marriott International, Inc. stands at -2.21% while the 52-week low stands at 51.77%.

The performance week for Marriott International, Inc. is at -2.28% and the performance month is at 7.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.72% and 38.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.51%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Marriott International, Inc. is 10.98% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.05%.

The volatility (week) for Marriott International, Inc. is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Marriott International, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.17 and the float short is at 4.26%.

Marriott International, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.67, while the P/S ratio is at 2.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 24.10%.