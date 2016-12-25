Large Cap Lumber, Wood Production: Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY)

Summary

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Weyerhaeuser Co. stated a price of 30.57 today, indicating a positive change of -0.16%.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 22786.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 3853.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.96.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at -8.14% while the 52-week low stands at 44.39%.

The performance week for Weyerhaeuser Co. is at -0.49% and the performance month is at -3.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.41% and 16.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Weyerhaeuser Co. is -0.66% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.24%.

The volatility (week) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is at 1.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.98%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Weyerhaeuser Co.’s short ratio is currently at 3.59 and the float short is at 1.87%.

Weyerhaeuser Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 54.78, while the P/S ratio is at 3.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -36.40%.