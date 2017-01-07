Large Cap Lumber, Wood Production: Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY)

Summary

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Weyerhaeuser Co. stated a price of 31.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is operating with a market capitalization of 23352.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 3782.89.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.96.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at -6.81% while the 52-week low stands at 46.49%.

The performance week for Weyerhaeuser Co. is at 3.55% and the performance month is at -2.43%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.03% and 4.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Weyerhaeuser Co. is 1.18% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.49%.

The volatility (week) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is at 1.69% and the volatility (month) is at 1.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Weyerhaeuser Co.’s short ratio is currently at 3.7 and the float short is at 1.89%.

Weyerhaeuser Co.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 55.47, while the P/S ratio is at 3.59 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -36.40%.