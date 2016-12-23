Large Cap Machine Tools & Accessories: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. stated a price of 116.5 today, indicating a positive change of 0.60%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17658.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.30% and an average volume of 1123.08.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.65.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. stands at -7.62% while the 52-week low stands at 33.98%.

The performance week for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is at -1.99% and the performance month is at -3.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.76% and 9.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is -1.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.26%.

The volatility (week) for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.47 and the float short is at 1.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.59, while the P/S ratio is at 1.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.30%.