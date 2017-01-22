Large Cap Major Airlines: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Summary

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

American Airlines Group Inc. stated a price of 48 today, indicating a positive change of 1.57%.

American Airlines Group Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 25219.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.30% and an average volume of 6544.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 119.00% and the debt to equity stands at 5.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -5.21% while the 52-week low stands at 94.23%.

The performance week for American Airlines Group Inc. is at -0.21% and the performance month is at -1.19%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.44% and 38.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for American Airlines Group Inc. is 2.93% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.44%.

The volatility (week) for American Airlines Group Inc. is at 2.24% and the volatility (month) is at 2.49%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

American Airlines Group Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.55 and the float short is at 5.81%.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.16, while the P/S ratio is at 0.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 182.00%.