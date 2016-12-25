Large Cap Major Airlines: China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA)

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:CEA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. stated a price of 22.54 today, indicating a positive change of 0.76%.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 11346.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 23.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. stands at -28.65% while the 52-week low stands at 7.69%.

The performance week for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. is at 4.79% and the performance month is at -0.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.92% and -12.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -19.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. is -1.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -12.84%.

The volatility (week) for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. is at 0.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 1.13 and the float short is at 0.04%.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.75, while the P/S ratio is at 0.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 31.10%.