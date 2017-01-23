Large Cap Major Airlines: China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited stated a price of 25.46 today, indicating a positive change of 4.34%.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 11990.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 25.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.20% and the debt to equity stands at 2.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited stands at -19.41% while the 52-week low stands at 21.64%.

The performance week for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is at 7.52% and the performance month is at 17.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.12% and -10.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is 10.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.56%.

The volatility (week) for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is at 1.34% and the volatility (month) is at 1.24%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s short ratio is currently at 0.45 and the float short is at 0.02%.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.89, while the P/S ratio is at 0.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 31.10%.