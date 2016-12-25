Large Cap Major Airlines: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summary

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. stated a price of 49.89 today, indicating a positive change of 0.18%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 37616.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.10% and an average volume of 9797.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 40.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stands at -5.44% while the 52-week low stands at 54.59%.

The performance week for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is at -0.54% and the performance month is at 1.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 31.76% and 51.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.06%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is 8.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.96%.

The volatility (week) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 2.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.57 and the float short is at 2.05%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.07, while the P/S ratio is at 0.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 621.80%.