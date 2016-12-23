Large Cap Major Airlines: United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL)

Summary

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 74.58 today, indicating a positive change of 0.53%.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23656.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.60% and an average volume of 4708.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for United Continental Holdings, Inc. stands at -2.89% while the 52-week low stands at 99.36%.

The performance week for United Continental Holdings, Inc. is at -0.80% and the performance month is at 6.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 45.61% and 80.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 29.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for United Continental Holdings, Inc. is 15.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 40.96%.

The volatility (week) for United Continental Holdings, Inc. is at 2.20% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

United Continental Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.76 and the float short is at 4.11%.

United Continental Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 9.11, while the P/S ratio is at 0.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 281.00%.