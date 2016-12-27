Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Summary

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BP p.l.c. stated a price of 37.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.22%.

BP p.l.c. is operating with a market capitalization of 118538.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.40% and an average volume of 5570.67.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -3.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.65.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BP p.l.c. stands at -0.19% while the 52-week low stands at 45.16%.

The performance week for BP p.l.c. is at 1.18% and the performance month is at 7.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.89% and 19.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 27.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BP p.l.c. is 6.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.13%.

The volatility (week) for BP p.l.c. is at 0.74% and the volatility (month) is at 1.18%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BP p.l.c.’s short ratio is currently at 1.76 and the float short is at 0.31%.

BP p.l.c.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 0.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -273.20%.