Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP)

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stated a price of 70.91 today, indicating a positive change of -1.66%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 92536.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 123.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stands at -9.01% while the 52-week low stands at 51.30%.

The performance week for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is at -1.50% and the performance month is at 2.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.94% and 9.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.85%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is -1.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.23%.

The volatility (week) for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is at 0.93% and the volatility (month) is at 1.29%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 4.06 and the float short is at 0.17%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.36, while the P/S ratio is at 0.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.50%.

