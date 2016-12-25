Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP)

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stated a price of 70.86 today, indicating a positive change of -1.73%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 90932.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 123.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stands at -9.07% while the 52-week low stands at 51.19%.

The performance week for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is at -2.89% and the performance month is at 1.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.89% and 7.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is -1.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.16%.

The volatility (week) for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 4.06 and the float short is at 0.17%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.07, while the P/S ratio is at 0.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.50%.