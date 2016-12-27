Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP)

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stated a price of 71.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.56%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 96008.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 123.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. stands at -8.56% while the 52-week low stands at 52.05%.

The performance week for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is at -2.89% and the performance month is at 1.13%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.89% and 7.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 21.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is -1.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.67%.

The volatility (week) for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 4.05 and the float short is at 0.17%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.8, while the P/S ratio is at 0.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.50%.