Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation stated a price of 78.32 today, indicating a positive change of 0.40%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 101440.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 119.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation stands at -1.76% while the 52-week low stands at 67.11%.

The performance week for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is at 2.33% and the performance month is at 7.69%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.40% and 9.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is 8.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.13%.

The volatility (week) for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is at 1.03% and the volatility (month) is at 0.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.02 and the float short is at 0.08%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.35, while the P/S ratio is at 0.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.50%.