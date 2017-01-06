Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP)

Summary

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation stated a price of 74.48 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 96580.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 120.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation stands at -4.43% while the 52-week low stands at 58.92%.

The performance week for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is at 4.80% and the performance month is at 4.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.39% and 8.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is 3.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.73%.

The volatility (week) for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.76 and the float short is at 0.11%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.62, while the P/S ratio is at 0.36 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -32.50%.