Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Summary

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ecopetrol S.A. stated a price of 9.5 today, indicating a positive change of 1.17%.

Ecopetrol S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 19548.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.30% and an average volume of 923.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at -7.68% while the 52-week low stands at 84.11%.

The performance week for Ecopetrol S.A. is at -0.42% and the performance month is at 3.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.39% and 2.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.97%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ecopetrol S.A. is 7.58% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.51%.

The volatility (week) for Ecopetrol S.A. is at 1.50% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ecopetrol S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 6.54 and the float short is at 2.70%.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -169.70%.