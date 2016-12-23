Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Summary

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ecopetrol SA stated a price of 8.9 today, indicating a positive change of -1.38%.

Ecopetrol SA is operating with a market capitalization of 18377.31, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.30% and an average volume of 976.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ecopetrol SA stands at -13.46% while the 52-week low stands at 72.58%.

The performance week for Ecopetrol SA is at 0.44% and the performance month is at 8.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.72% and -3.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 28.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ecopetrol SA is 2.36% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.32%.

The volatility (week) for Ecopetrol SA is at 1.72% and the volatility (month) is at 2.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ecopetrol SA’s short ratio is currently at 6.97 and the float short is at 3.04%.

Ecopetrol SA’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.17 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -169.70%.