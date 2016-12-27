Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Summary

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ecopetrol SA stated a price of 9.1 today, indicating a positive change of 2.19%.

Ecopetrol SA is operating with a market capitalization of 18595.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.30% and an average volume of 978.66.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.20% and the debt to equity stands at 1.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ecopetrol SA stands at -11.61% while the 52-week low stands at 76.26%.

The performance week for Ecopetrol SA is at -2.09% and the performance month is at 8.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.40% and -0.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ecopetrol SA is 4.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.78%.

The volatility (week) for Ecopetrol SA is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 2.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ecopetrol SA’s short ratio is currently at 6.95 and the float short is at 3.04%.

Ecopetrol SA’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -169.70%.