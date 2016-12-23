Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA)

Summary

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Encana Corporation stated a price of 12.08 today, indicating a positive change of -1.06%.

Encana Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 11949.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.50% and an average volume of 15879.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Encana Corporation stands at -10.35% while the 52-week low stands at 305.62%.

The performance week for Encana Corporation is at -0.25% and the performance month is at 0.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 34.33% and 56.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 141.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Encana Corporation is 5.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 35.80%.

The volatility (week) for Encana Corporation is at 2.47% and the volatility (month) is at 3.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Encana Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.39 and the float short is at 2.27%.

Encana Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 3.82 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -237.20%.