Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA)

Summary

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Encana Corporation stated a price of 12.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.78%.

Encana Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12556.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of -8.50% and an average volume of 13899.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -22.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Encana Corporation stands at -4.26% while the 52-week low stands at 333.16%.

The performance week for Encana Corporation is at 5.79% and the performance month is at 0.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.25% and 72.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Encana Corporation is 11.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 40.99%.

The volatility (week) for Encana Corporation is at 3.69% and the volatility (month) is at 3.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Encana Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.38 and the float short is at 1.98%.

Encana Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -237.20%.