Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Summary

Eni SpA (NYSE:E), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eni SpA stated a price of 31.89 today, indicating a positive change of 1.24%.

Eni SpA is operating with a market capitalization of 57514.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.10% and an average volume of 550.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eni SpA stands at -1.46% while the 52-week low stands at 37.09%.

The performance week for Eni SpA is at 1.06% and the performance month is at 16.49%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.22% and 9.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eni SpA is 10.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.89%.

The volatility (week) for Eni SpA is at 0.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.47%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eni SpA’s short ratio is currently at 0.71 and the float short is at 0.03%.

Eni SpA’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 269.80%.