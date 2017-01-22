Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Summary

Eni SpA (NYSE:E), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Eni SpA stated a price of 33.26 today, indicating a positive change of 0.94%.

Eni SpA is operating with a market capitalization of 59917.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.10% and an average volume of 500.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Eni SpA stands at -0.36% while the 52-week low stands at 42.98%.

The performance week for Eni SpA is at 0.85% and the performance month is at 6.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.91% and 9.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.16%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Eni SpA is 10.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.11%.

The volatility (week) for Eni SpA is at 0.77% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Eni SpA’s short ratio is currently at 1.5 and the float short is at 0.06%.

Eni SpA’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 153.50%.