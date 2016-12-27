Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)

Summary

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Imperial Oil Limited stated a price of 34.88 today, indicating a positive change of -0.40%.

Imperial Oil Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 30246.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 168.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Imperial Oil Limited stands at -5.35% while the 52-week low stands at 37.97%.

The performance week for Imperial Oil Limited is at -2.83% and the performance month is at 4.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.50% and 18.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Imperial Oil Limited is 3.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.92%.

The volatility (week) for Imperial Oil Limited is at 1.61% and the volatility (month) is at 1.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Imperial Oil Limited’s short ratio is currently at 35.88 and the float short is at 2.36%.

Imperial Oil Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 48.84, while the P/S ratio is at 1.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -70.30%.