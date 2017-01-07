Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)

Summary

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Imperial Oil Limited stated a price of 34.93 today, indicating a positive change of 0.14%.

Imperial Oil Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 29724.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 144.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Imperial Oil Limited stands at -5.21% while the 52-week low stands at 38.17%.

The performance week for Imperial Oil Limited is at 0.11% and the performance month is at 2.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.49% and 11.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.35%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Imperial Oil Limited is 2.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.97%.

The volatility (week) for Imperial Oil Limited is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Imperial Oil Limited’s short ratio is currently at 40.7 and the float short is at 2.29%.

Imperial Oil Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 48.72, while the P/S ratio is at 1.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -70.30%.