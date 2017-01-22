Large Cap Major Integrated Oil & Gas: Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)

Summary

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Imperial Oil Limited stated a price of 33.34 today, indicating a positive change of 0.18%.

Imperial Oil Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 28187.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% and an average volume of 145.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Imperial Oil Limited stands at -9.53% while the 52-week low stands at 31.88%.

The performance week for Imperial Oil Limited is at -3.17% and the performance month is at -6.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.74% and 5.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Imperial Oil Limited is -2.82% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.73%.

The volatility (week) for Imperial Oil Limited is at 1.65% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Imperial Oil Limited’s short ratio is currently at 37.76 and the float short is at 2.13%.

Imperial Oil Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 45.92, while the P/S ratio is at 1.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -70.30%.